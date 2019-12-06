An Alabama man is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and crossing the jail guard line with drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyler Mitchell Morgan, 24, of 5900 County Road 8, Piedmont, Ala., is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. The Rome Floyd Metro Task Force found heroin and a hypodermic needle in a black case on Morgan after he was brought to the jail.
Morgan is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related object, simple battery, cruelty to children in the third degree and theft by taking.
Morgan remained in jail Friday morning with no bond.