A Floyd County woman faces a felony charge for being a fugitive from justice after her arrest in Rome on shoplifting charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amber Nicole Snipes, 25, of 1286 Old Cedartown Highway, Lindale, was arrested around 1 p.m. Monday after she was caught shoplifting more than $240 worth of clothing from Belk's in Mount Berry mall.
During the process of confirming the woman's identity, officers discovered that she was wanted in Cherokee County, Alabama for possession of controlled substances.
In addition to the felony fugitive charge, Snipes is charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and a misdemeanor probation violation.