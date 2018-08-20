Police: Adairsville man broke into Ashland Park vehicles
An Adairsville man was in the Floyd County jail early Monday morning, accused of entering a pair of vehicles at an apartment complex.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
John Daniel Brewster, 51, of 100 Rush Chapel Road, was arrested late Sunday night in connection with a two vehicles that had been broken into off Ashland Park Boulevard.
As police were taking getting information from a victim about items stolen from his 2003 Acura, Brewster walked by wearing a hat the victim had just described to an officer. Another victim whose 2003 Ford Focus had also been entered claimed several children’s items that had been left in the other victim’s Acura.
The arresting officer also recognized some clothing items left in the Acura during break in as clothing Brewster had been wearing the night before during an unrelated call to the same apartment complex.
Brewster is charged with two counts of felony entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and misdemeanor criminal trespass.