Police: Adairsville man admitted to having crack cocaine on Iron Street

Thomas Hayley Cartrette

An Adairsville man was arrested on Iron Street Tuesday evening on felony drug charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Thomas Hayley Cartrette, 43 of 120 Manning Mill Road, was arrested just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night on Iron Street near Carter Avenue.

Reports state that Cartrette was found with a glass smoking device and admitted to being in possession of crack cocaine. Cartrette is charged with felony possession of cocaine.

