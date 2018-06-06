Police: Adairsville man admitted to having crack cocaine on Iron Street
An Adairsville man was arrested on Iron Street Tuesday evening on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Hayley Cartrette, 43 of 120 Manning Mill Road, was arrested just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night on Iron Street near Carter Avenue.
Reports state that Cartrette was found with a glass smoking device and admitted to being in possession of crack cocaine. Cartrette is charged with felony possession of cocaine.