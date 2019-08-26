A 68-year-old Armuchee man faces multiple felony charges after discharging a gun in the direction of another person on Everett Springs Road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Harris Murphy, of 4671 Everett Springs Road, fired shots at another person's vehicle between 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon near his home. One shot struck the tailgate of the person's truck and another struck the garage of another home resulting in a felony charge of criminal damage to property. He is also charged with a third felony for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Misdemeanor charges against Murphy include reckless conduct, two counts of cruelty to children - two small children were inside the other home. as well as discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.