Pistol taken from car at Quality Inn
A Florida man who was staying at the Quality Inn on Monday night reported to Rome police Tuesday morning that someone had gotten inside his unlocked truck and taken his Glock 42 .380-caliber pistol.
According to Rome police reports:
The man arrived at the hotel at 40 Grace Drive, off U.S. 411, around 6 p.m. Monday. He told police he planned on leaving again to get something to eat but fell asleep. When he woke up Tuesday around 5:55 a.m. and went out to his truck, he found the center console open and items were strewn about. But the pistol, valued at $500, was the only item taken.