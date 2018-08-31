Phones, debit cards taken from vehicle
Two iPhones and two prepaid debit cards were taken from a woman’s vehicle early Friday morning while she played the gaming machines at a North Broad Street convenience store.
According to Rome police reports:
The woman went into the store around 2:30 a.m. Friday to play the gaming machines, locking the front doors to her vehicle but not the back doors. When she came back out to her car, which was parked at the convenience store at 1403 N. Broad St., the phones and debit cards were among several items missing from inside. Jewelry, a wallet, $15, a driver’s license and a phone case were also taken.