A Pennsylvania man was arrested in Rome Wednesday evening, accused of stealing from Home Depot.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shawn Daniel McGrath, 29, of 3 Ehle Ave., Coraopolis, was arrested around 5:19 p.m. Wednesday after shoplifting a felony amount of items from Home Depot, 103 Hicks Drive, and attempting to sell the items. He was also in possession of a stolen Georgia driver’s license.
McGrath is charged with felonies theft by retail property fencing, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by shoplifting, identity fraud, possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor count of driving on suspended license.