A 64-year-old Hiram woman was taken to Floyd Medical Center with complaints of arm, wrist and hip pain Saturday after claiming she was knocked to the ground in the TJ Maxx parking lot on Turner McCall Boulevard by a mid-sized SUV.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Witnesses, however, told Rome police it appeared the woman actually "threw herself" into the GMC Acadia.
According to the report, the driver was turning left in front of the store at 1454 Turner McCall Blvd at about 6:50 p.m. and told police she stopped at the stop line and checked for oncoming vehicles and pedestrians before turning.
The vehicle did not sustain damage and was driven from the scene. No citations were issued by police.