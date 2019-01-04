Emergency services were dispatched just before 7 p.m. Friday night to a vehicle versus pedestrian call which happened close to downtown Cave Spring.
According to Sgt. Dustin Wade of the Floyd County Police Department, a man was walking across the road towards KC’s/Casey’s Food store when he was struck by a car traveling towards Cave Spring. Wade said the man was not seriously injured due to the low speed of the vehicle that struck him. The man hit was not in a crosswalk.
On Friday night there were several wrecks that occurred around the same time according to scanner traffic. A vehicle traveling on U.S. 411 towards Cartersville struck a disabled vehicle near Woodlawn Baptist Church. Although there were reported injuries, victims refused ambulance services. Another wreck was caused when a vehicle “T-boned” a second vehicle on Veterans Memorial Highway in front of Fuddrucker’s restaurant and, again, all the injured refused hospital treatment.