Pedestrian hit by car on Martha Berry Highway
Police ruled a Minnesota man who was struck by a vehicle on Martha Berry Highway on Friday night was at fault in the wreck.
According to Floyd County police reports:
Gary Olson, 66, of Thief River Falls, was walking across Martha Berry Highway near the intersection of Monroe Drive when he was struck by a northbound 2018 Lexus RX 350 being driven by Brian C. Layne, 41, of 905 Haywood Valley Road, around 9:44 p.m. Witnesses said Layne did not have a chance to slow down before striking Olson.
Olson was taken to Redmond Regional Medical Center with a “suspected serious injury,” reports stated. His condition was not available Monday.