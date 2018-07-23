Paulding man charged with shooting woman in Bartow County
A Paulding County man is charged with aggravated assault after reportedly shooting a woman multiple times on Sunday, according to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap.
According to Millsap:
Deputies responded to a shooting call around 3:20 p.m. Sunday from a person in the area of Highway 20 spur and Sukkau Drive. Deputies arrived and located the victim, Natalie Davis, 53, of Cartersville on the side of Highway 20 spur. She was transported via air ambulance to Grady Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from her injuries.
Deputies and Investigators were able to determine that 52-year-old David Brooks was the shooter in this incident and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Just after 6 p.m., Paulding County Sheriff's Deputies took Brooks into custody. Brooks is being held without bond at this time. This case is still under investigation and more charges are possible once the investigation is completed.