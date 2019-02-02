A Floyd County man is accused of possession of steroids in violation of his parole and being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Khaleb Joseph Beals, 29, of 1 Raintree Drive, Silver Creek, was picked up from the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in West Virginia and returned to Rome Friday to face felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as well as a parole violation.
A parole search of his home on Jan. 10 revealed Human Blueprint-steroids in a safe in the bedroom of his home. He was also found to have been in possession of methamphetamine.