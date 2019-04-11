The five member Parole Board is meeting with crime victims in Augusta on April 24.
Crime victims will be able to meet with the Parole Board members and staff from the board’s clemency division during the event planned at Augusta Technical College.
“This event affords the crime victim an opportunity to speak directly to the Parole Board and give us information for the case file that will be important when we make a parole decision,” Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard said in a press release.
Crime victims, in confidential meetings, will be able to provide the board members with information regarding the impact of the crime and victims will be able to ask questions regarding the parole process.
“Not only is the information the victims provide important to the parole process, we want victims to understand the parole process and their role, which again is vital to the Board making informed parole decisions,” Barnard stated. “We consider every item of information in the case file before making a decision and that includes the victim’s information which is why it is so important we conduct these meetings.”
The Georgia Office of Victim Services is collaborating with the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to conduct the Victims Visitors’ Day.
Victims can also meet with representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Department of Community Supervision to receive information regarding an offender’s incarceration or if the offender is being supervised in the community.
Victims are asked to schedule an appointment with the Parole Board by contacting the Georgia Office of Victim Services at 404-651-6544 by April 23.
Victims will be able to register with the Georgia Office of Victim Services to receive offender status changes and many other services. Locally, victims may call the Augusta Victim-Witness Assistance Program at 706-821-1135 to schedule an appointment. All victims are welcome at the event.
The Victims Visitors’ Day begins with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. in the Jack B. Patrick Information Center, at Augusta Technical College, located at 3200 Augusta Tech Drive, Augusta, Georgia 30906.
For more information contact Steve Hayes, Communications Director for the State Board of Pardons and Paroles, at 404-657-9450 or steve.hayes@pap.ga.gov and visit the website at www.pap.georgia.gov.