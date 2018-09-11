Paper Recovery warehouse broken into
The Paper Recovery warehouse was broken into over the weekend, but it appeared nothing was taken.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The burglary was reported Monday morning, after employees found someone had forced their way into the office area of the building at 501 E. Sixth St. The burglary is believed to have taken place sometime between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.
A set of burglar bars were removed from an office window, causing an estimated $50 in damages, and another window near the office was damaged, as well. There were items gathered near the door, but the complainant reported to police nothing was missing at the time of the report.