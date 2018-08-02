Palmer Drive home burglarized
A Palmer Drive resident reported to police Wednesday someone broke into his truck while it was parked in his driveway and then crawled under his garage door to take items from his wife’s and daughter’s vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Surveillance cameras at the home captured the burglary, and the footage was taken into evidence by police. The burglary is believed to have taken place around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The homeowner reported a carton of Marlboro cigarettes was taken from his truck, while his wife’s purse was taken from her car and $100 from his daughter’s car. Inside his wife’s purse were two bank cards, $100, a checkbook and a license. Also taken from his daughter’s car was a license and a Social Security card.