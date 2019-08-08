A pair of Rome men were arrested Wednesday evening on multiple drug charges.
According to Floyd Count Jail reports:
Richard Charles Clay, 41, of 9 E. 2nd Ave., and Benjamin Phillip Cross, 29, of 4 Lucille Ave., were both arrested on Second Ave. around 9 p.m.
Both Clay and Cross are charged with felony violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, as well as misdemeanors possession of drug related objects and drugs not in the original container.
Clay is additionally charged with obstruction and remained in jail Thursday without bond. Cross also remained in jail Thursday on a $5,700 bond.