A pair of Rome fugitives remained in jail Wednesday morning after being arrested at an Aspen Avenue address.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Destin Skye Brock, 28, of 14 Watts Way, and Bobby Shane Hudgins, 35, of 124 Nanellen Road, were both arrested Tuesday, charged with felony fugitive from justice and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Brock is additionally facing a contempt of superior court charge and was being held on a $3,000 bond Wednesday. Hudgins was being held Wednesday on a $1,300 bond.