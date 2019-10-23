A pair of Floyd County men were arrested late Tuesday night on drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Blake Born, 27, of 1591 Old Rockmart Rd., Silver Creek, and Christopher Joseph Wilbur, 36, of 95 Tom Bing Rd., were both arrested around 11:40 p.m. at a Mark Groves Avenue address, each with a large quantity of Quetiapine Fumarate pills. Neither man had a prescription for the drug at the time.
Born and Wilbur were also each in possession of a glass pipe with residue of suspected methamphetamine. Wilbur also had an active warrant at the time of arrest.
Both men are charged with felony possession of methamphetamines, as well as misdemeanors possession of drug related objects and possession of dangerous drugs. Born remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on a $3,500 bond. Wilbur also remained in jail Wednesday afternoon without bond.