Two Rome residents were jailed early Wednesday on drug trafficking charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lacee Daneille Howard, 21, listed as homeless, and Joseph Eugene Earwood, 37, of 56 Overlook Drive, were arrested early Wednesday and are both being held without bond.
Both Howard and Earwood are charged with felonies trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of meth and possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
Additionally, Earwood is charged with misdemeanors driving with a suspended license and failure to maintain lane.