Two Floyd County residents were arrested at their listed address on Friday and charged for reportedly having large quantities of drugs.
According to Floyd County police reports:
Tony Dewane Sullivan Jr., 35, of 1144 Lovell Road, and Trina Michelle Terry, 53, of the same address, were found with over 600 grams of synthetic marijuana individually packaged and digital scales.
Terry and Sullivan are charged with felony trafficking schedule I drugs, possession of schedule I drug, possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.