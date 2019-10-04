A Rome man and woman were arrested Thursday night after police say they violated a temporary protection order by talking to a child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Lee Sexton, 28, of 97 Jones Road, and Joshua Lamar Teems, 30, of 208 Hennon Drive, came into contact with a child on Jones Road which violated a judge's order to have no contact with that child. The two were charged in January for reportedly giving a child a drink laced with methamphetamine at the same Jones Road address.
The pair are both charged with felony aggravated stalking.