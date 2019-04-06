A Silver Creek man and woman were arrested Friday and charged with drug possession with the man facing an additional charge for reportedly giving a false name.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Robert Lincoln Keene Jr., 39, of 1048 Pleasant Hope Road, told police his name was John Paul and that he had meth and a meth pipe in his immediate possession.
Keene is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and giving a false name to law enforcement.
Magan Nichole Sharpe, 29, of 22 Timberwood Drive, is also charged with felony methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a drug related object after police found both in the immediate area.