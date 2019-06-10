A Rome pair are facing drug charges after a traffic stop at East Callahan and North Broad Street.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Sertoria Tiease Mostiller, 25, and Davonte Rashun Mostiller, 25, of 201 Forsyth St. had crack cocaine and marijuana within arms reach of their vehicle when stopped by police. Sertoria was also in possession of a firearm.
Sertoria is charged with felony possession of a firearm during a crime, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and seat belt violation for a child under 18. Davonte is charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.