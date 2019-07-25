Two Rome men were arrested on East 20th Street on Thursday for reportedly having methamphetamine and other drugs at their home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronald Latham King Jr., 33, 304 E. 20th St., was found with methamphetamine, lidocaine and clonazepam during the execution of a search warrant. The clonazepam was in a quantity that indicated it for resale.
King is charged with felony possession of meth, schedule IV and possession of schedule IV substances with intent to distribute. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs.
Lloyd Everett Towe, 55, of the same address, reportedly fought two police officers while he was being arrested for methamphetamine and marijuana.
Towe is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession and two counts of obstruction.
John Popham, staff writer