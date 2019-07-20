After a 2-year-old child was allegedly choked by his mom’s boyfriend on Friday, both are facing criminal charges of child abuse.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Steven Hanson, 21, of 19 Melody Lane, grabbed his girlfriend’s 2-year-old child around the neck, leaving marks.
Amy Nicole Casey, 24, of 19 Melody Lane, lied about her son’s injuries and denied him medical treatment.
Hanson is charged with felony first-degree cruelty to children and Casey is charged with felony second degree child cruelty.
John Popham, staff writer