Pair arrested on felony drug charges in Celanese community
A Rome man and Cedartown woman have been jailed on drug related felonies in the Celanese community late Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Barbara Jean Chastain, 30, of 601 Mountain Home Loop, was jailed Thursday near the intersection of Elmwood and Dogwood where she had a quantity of Xanax and oxycodone. The oxycodone had been ground up as if it was going to be injected or snorted.
Chastain is charged with felony possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substances and a misdemeanor for having pills not in an original container.
Chris Walter Clark, 42, of 13 Fir St., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana after police found plastic bags containing both substances on him.