A Lindale pair were arrested at their listed address Wednesday night and charged with reportedly having drugs and drug-related objects.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher David Streetman, 23, of 206 Alexander Ave., had suspected methamphetamine and marijuana on his person at the time of arrest. Joyce Bridget Lindsey, 32, of 206 Alexander Ave., had suspected marijuana and drug related objects in her house and vehicle.
Streetman is charged with two counts of felony possession of meth, a misdemeanor possession charge of marijuana under an ounce and possession of drug related objects. Lindsey is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects.