Pair arrested in Lindale after hiding from police in attic
A Lindale man and Dallas woman were arrested Monday evening after hiding from police in an attic.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Frankie Eugene Craig, 27, of 105 Manco Drive, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. on Monday at 211 Mark Groves Ave. after he was found hiding in an attic and refused to come out.
Craig then also refused to be handcuffed and police found meth on him. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement.
Ashley Lee Smith, 29, of 105 Hickory Trail, was also arrested on a felony charge of being a fugitive from justice at the same location.
Smith initially provided officers with a false name, but once identified, police found she was wanted in Cherokee County, Alabama. She is also charged with misdemeanor giving a false name and date of birth and obstructing law enforcement.