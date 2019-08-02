A Rome man and woman were arrested Friday morning at 824 Burnett Ferry Road and are now facing felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicole Lynn Hill, 36, of 819 Burnett Ferry Road, had marijuana seeds and plants in containers on her person. She also gave a false name to law enforcement and had several drug-related objects in her bag.
Hill is charged with two counts of felony marijuana possession, misdemeanor giving false name to law enforcement and possession of drug related objects.
James Robert Duke, 36, of 27 Hill Drive, was found in the unoccupied residence. He is charged with felony burglary.