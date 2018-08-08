Over $740 taken from man’s account while in jail
A Rome man reported to police this week that while he was in jail from July 3 to Aug. 2 another man had been using his debit card to rack up more than $740 in purchases at convenience stores and liquor stores.
According to Rome police reports:
The man was arrested by deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office on July 3 at his campsite in the 1400 block of Martha Berry Boulevard, due to having an outstanding probation violation warrant. The man told Rome police the deputies did not let him collect his backpack with valuables or his billfold from his campsite. The man who camped on his property took the billfold and used his debit card, he told police.
After being released from jail, the man went to his bank and reviewed his account history, which showed there were 50 purchases made while he was in jail, starting on the day he was arrested.
The man also reported several items were gone from his campsite when he came back, including sleeping bags, clothes, his birth certificate and Army emblems.