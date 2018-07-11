Over $6,000 in items taken from Maple Avenue home
A man returned to his Maple Avenue home on Tuesday night to find more than $6,000 in items had been stolen from his home.
According to Rome police reports:
When the man arrived at the home, the man he had paid to mow his yard the day before was there. After asking the man what he was doing, the man ran away, into a yard behind the home and across Maple Avenue.
The homeowner then walked around his home and noticed his push mower, valued at $380, was gone along with a Yeti cooler, valued at $400. He then went inside, where two smart TVs — a 70-inch Samsung TV valued at $3,800 and a 60-inch LG TV valued at $1,500 — had been taken.
The home was not broken into, but the dead bolt on the front door was not in a locked position.