Over $2,000 in items taken from apartment
A woman reported to police a man who had been staying with her at her Heritage Pointe apartment stole an assortment of items, with a total value of $2,020, from her while she was at work.
According to Rome police reports:
She had allowed the man to stay at her apartment off Redmond Circle while he was in recovery from substance abuse over the last week. Sever-al days ago she woke up to him standing in her room, appearing to be under the influence. She told him he would have to move out if he did not go to rehab.
Then on Tuesday around 8 a.m., when she got home from work, she found several items had been stolen from her apartment, including a 40-inch TV, hair cutting devices and clothing.
The woman told police he had then began sending her “veiled threats” over text messages, warning her to not report the theft. The man said he had pictures of the woman smoking marijuana and he threatened to use them against her if she came forward.