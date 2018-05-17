Over $1,000 in items stolen from Heatherwood Apartments
Items valued at a total of $1,100 were taken from the common areas of the Heatherwood Apartments at 42 Chateau Drive, including a bird cage and a bench and table.
According to Rome police reports:
The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, when it was re-ported to police around 9:30 a.m. Other items stolen were two floral wreaths and a decorative basket.
The complainant said that due to the front doors having access control, the suspect must have been let inside or knew someone who lived there. Also, the items stolen were large and the suspect would have had to use a truck and be helped by someone in the theft, she told police.