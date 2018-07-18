Over $1,300 in items shoplifted from Walmart
A Trion man is believed to have taken a laptop, fishing equipment, clothing, bed sheets and a vacuum from the West Rome Walmart on Tuesday evening.
According to Rome police reports:
A loss prevention officer at Walmart told police she saw the man take the items, with a total value of $1,308, from the store around 7:40 p.m. He was then seen leaving the store in a 2002 Honda Accord.
The tag number on the vehicle was used to find a license picture that was matched to footage of the man in surveillance footage.
The man had not been arrested and no warrants for his arrest had been issued by Wednesday afternoon.