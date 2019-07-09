The Georgia State Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal wreck on I-75 near Adairsville on Monday as 64-year-old Neville O. Forsythe of Chattanooga.
According to the GSP, Forsythe was ejected from a Ford Explorer that was north bound on the Interstate near mile marker 305, just south of the Georgia 140 exit. A left rear tire malfunctioned causing the driver to lose control of her vehicle.
The Explorer veered across the right lane and began to overturn, flipping several times ejecting Forsythe, who was a front seat passenger but not wearing his seat belt.
The vehicle finally came to a rest on its roof outside of the regular lanes of traffic.
Forsythe was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver, whose name has not been released by the GSP was air lifted to a hospital with injuries that were not regarded as life-threatening. The wreck is still being investigated by troopers out of the GSP barracks in Cartersville.