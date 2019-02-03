According to Floyd County police, one person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 101 this afternoon in front of the Silver Creek Mini Mart.
According to 911 radio communications between police and first responders:
A car and a pick-up truck collided on Ga. 101 in Silver Creek at around 12:25 p.m. One woman was entrapped in the truck but it appears that the people in that vehicle are not seriously injured. A life flight helicopter called to the area for a child was expected to land at 12:56 p.m. A call for ambulances indicated there were a total of six patients.
Police are diverting inbound and outbound traffic along Pleasant Valley Road.