A Summerville man has been charged with firing a weapon at Armuchee Park, according to a Floyd County Police Department release.
William D. Bennett, 23, of Summerville turned himself in at the Floyd County Jail on Wednesday morning on charges of misdemeanor reckless conduct and misdemeanor criminal trespass. He has since been released from custody.
A second individual, Eric Joseph Grant Jr., 20, was taken into custody in Cleveland, Tennessee, on Wednesday afternoon. Grant was wanted for his activity and charges of reckless conduct and criminal trespass.
After posting a photograph of the incident on social media, police received numerous tips in response to the incident.
Investigators are asking the public to come forward if they came in contact with the men at the park or if they were witness to the "reckless and menacing activity."
Reports from witnesses and photographs taken at the time showed both men were pointing firearms at each other as well as vehicles that passed by.
Warrants state that both Bennett and Grant “consciously disregarded the substantial and unjustifiable risk” by firing weapons at the park, which is frequently occupied.
Another individual has warrants and is being sought in connection with a related incidents which have been occurring since February at the recreation area off Jones Mill Road.
Anyone with information may contact Sgt. Matt Meyers at the Floyd County Police Department, or message one of our social media platforms.