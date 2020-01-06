One person was injured and another person jailed as a result of a Sunday afternoon shooting on Rock Street, according to City of Cedartown press release.
According to the release and Polk County Sheriff's Office reports:
Cedartown police officer responded to a the report of a shooting at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.They found 19-year-old Kentavious James injured and bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Floyd Medical Center for treatment.
Floyd Medical Center spokesperson Dan Bevels said he was not listed as a patient in their public directory. No information was available on James.
The Cedartown Police Department arrested 19-year-old Glenn Earl Walker, of 620 Central St., is charged with aggravated assault and he is being held in the Polk County Jail without bond.
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.