Floyd County police said a Calhoun teenager, Madison Wiseman, 19, was transported by helicopter to Erlanger Hospital in Tennessee from the scene of a one-vehicle wreck on Old Dalton Road Friday night.
According to Floyd County police:
A Ford F-150 driven by William James Hobberchalk, 18, of Calhoun was south bound on Old Dalton Road when the driver said a deer ran across the road in front of him. Hobberchalk swerved to avoid the deer, then overcorrected and went down an embankment into trees where it rolled over onto its side.
Hobberchalk was not seriously hurt however Wiseman was trapped inside the wreckage with serious injuries.
A landing zone was set up in the parking lot of the Dollar General at the intersection of Highway 156 and Old Dalton and once the young woman was extricated from the truck, she was rushed to the waiting chopper.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Dustin Wade said no charges would be filed against Hobberchalk.