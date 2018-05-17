One dead in shooting in Bartow County, police looking for suspect
The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is conducting an active investigation on Franklin Drive off Cassville Road after responding to reports of several persons shot and injured. According to local reports police are looking for a white male described as short and bald with tattoos. He is reportedly driving a white work truck with tool boxes on the truck.
According to Sheriff Clark Millsap:
Deputies and first responders arrived on scene to find that a person had been fatally shot outside of a residence and another had been shot and ran from the scene. The injured person was transported to an area trauma center for emergency treatment. Both persons shot were male. Further identification is not available at this time.
Sheriff Millsap stated that investigators and deputies are working to gather evidence and identify any suspect(s) responsible for this incident. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6030. More information will be released as it becomes available.