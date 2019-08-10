A Rome man has been jailed after attacking an off-duty officer who noticed the accused was operating a vehicle with cancelled registration.
According to Floyd Count Jail reports:
James William Hendrix, 50, of 219 Cantrell Road, is charged with possession of a firearm or knife during an attempt to commit a felony, terroristic threats and acts and felony obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Hendrix allegedly bit the officer and hit him in the head with an undisclosed object Friday night around 10 p.m. at a location on Cantrell Road.
It turns out there was a loaded firearm in Hendrix' vehicle and he allegedly told the officer that if he could have got to the gun he would have shot the officer.
Hendrix is also charged with battery, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, driving on a suspended or revoked license, and three counts of failure to maintain a lane.