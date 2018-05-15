NWGHA: Thief stole copper wiring from house under construction
Rome police are investigating the theft of copper wiring from a house under construction on Hilda Curtis Lane.
According to police reports:
The house at 19 Hilda Curtis Lane is part of a group being built for the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority. A representative of the NWGHA said that sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, someone cut and stripped copper wiring from the structure — estimated at $1,000 to replace — and took $250 worth of shower valves.