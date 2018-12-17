A Monday morning fire at a duplex apartment in Silver Creek didn’t result in any serious injuries.
Fire crews responded to a call-in fire alarm shortly after 9 a.m. Monday when a home healthcare worker noticed smoke coming from a patient’s apartment on Crossridge Drive.
An elderly victim was quickly removed from the building and occupants of the adjoining apartment were also evacuated.
According to fire investigator Brenton Whatley, the cause of the fire is still undetermined pending further investigation.