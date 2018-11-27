Rome police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting on Chambers Street that riddled a house and car with bullets but injured no one.
According to police records:
Reports started coming in to the 911 Center shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday regarding multiple shots fired in the North Rome area of Calhoun and Kingston avenues. While police were searching for the location, a Chambers Street resident called to describe what happened at her home.
The woman said she and her grandson were in the house when several shots started hitting the structure. They got down, and stayed down, until the barrage stopped.
Police found bullet holes in the front of the house, the inside walls and a bullet on the floor of a front bedroom. All the windows were shot out of the grandson's car, which was parked on the street. Officers collected a mixture of .22-caliber and .40-caliber shell casings at the scene.
A resident on Gordon Avenue, behind the Chambers Street house, discovered later that a bullet had struck a window of her car, continued through the vehicle and hit her house.