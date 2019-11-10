Traffic is moving again on U.S. 411 near the Floyd/Bartow county line following three back-to-back injury wrecks.
According to Floyd County Police Sgt Chris Fincher:
The wrecks happened about 8 p.m. Sunday near the intersections of 411 and Nichols and Norton roads.
The first wreck created a big debris field that apparently caused the other two wrecks Floyd County police, sheriff's deputies and the Georgia State Patrol all responded.
Nine people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known but none appeared to be in critical condition.
According to Fincher an Infiniti was eastbound on U.S. 411 and attempted to make a turn on Nichols Road. The driver apparently decided not to make the turn and tried to ease back into traffic but struck A BMW. That impact sent one or more of those vehicles into a third vehicle, a Toyota Corolla.
About that time, a Chevrolet was pulling out from Nichols Road and attempting to make a turn onto the four lane east bound. As it was navigating the debris field a Toyota Camry crested the hill and slammed into the Chevrolet.
Moments later, another Chevrolet that was west bound and apparently watching what was happening in the opposite lanes was involved in a collision with a Nissan Altima.
Several people were transported to Floyd Medical Center and at least one was taken to the Cartersville Medical Center.
The driver of the Infinity was from Rydal. The person behind the wheel of the BMW was from Atlanta while the driver of the Corolla was a Rome man.
The driver of the first Chevrolet was a woman from Lithonia and the Camry was driven by a woman from Cartersville.
The westbound Chevy was driven a person from Tennessee a resident of Silver Creek was behind the wheel of the Altima.
Officers are still gathering information and will release further details Monday.