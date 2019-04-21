A Floyd County woman facing forgery and drug charges was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jessica Rhea Monroe, 30, of 232 West Big Indian Trail, was arrested late Saturday at Walmart Supercenter, 825 Cartersville Highway, and charged with misdemeanor shoplifting.
In addition to several items Monroe left the store without paying for, she had five hydrocodone pills, a small bag of methamphetamine and some syringes containing meth.
She is additionally charged with the felonies possession of meth and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Monroe also had an outstanding warrant charging her with forgery. She received a $10 check from a newspaper delivery customer as a Christmas tip and deposited it Dec. 15. On Dec. 19 she deposited the same check with the amount changed to $1,950.