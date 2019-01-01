Rome and Floyd County police charged four people on New Year’s Eve and Day with DUI charges.
According to Floyd County Sheriff’s Office reports:
Julie Winfred Mixon, 54, of 1305 Old Cedartown Highway, was arrested at Chateau Drive on New Year’s Eve and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain a lane, driving on an expired tag as well as an open container violation. Mixon’s collective bond for all charges is set at $4,577.
Mya Renee Thorp, 35, of 614 Burnett Ferry Road, was arrested on Turner McCall Boulevard on New Year’s Day and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a license, escape, failure to maintain lane, simple battery against a police officer, giving a false name to a police officer, obstruction of a police officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug related object. She is in jail without bond.
Paul William Gregg, 32, of 414 Cassville Road, was arrested on New Year’s Day on Sanders Drive and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, improper lane change, driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to maintain lane. Gregg has a collective bond set at $9,100.
Reginald Lamar Edwards, 51, of 140 E. 13th St., was arrested on New Year’s Day on Second Avenue and charged with failure to obey a traffic control device and driving under the influence of alcohol. Edwards was released on his own recognizance.