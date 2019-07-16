New felony theft by receiving stolen property charges have been added to the list of allegations against a Rome man who has been jailed in Rome since July 4.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Henry Williams III is now accused of receiving a stolen vehicle back on July 4.
Police found Williams in a truck in a parking lot on Calhoun Avenue in Rome that night but were not able to contact the owner of the vehicle who was out of town.
Once the owner returned to town and was able to identify the vehicle as his, the new charges were drawn up against Williams, who had previously been charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft by taking and possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of officers.