"Dada shoot. Mama dead."
Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson opened her case Monday against Nakotah Javez Smith with the words reportedly said by a 2-year-old who may be the only witness to what happened.
Smith, 34, is accused of shooting his girlfriend Crystal Dawn Vega, 30, in the head on June 15, 2018, in the West 13th Street apartment they shared with her children ages 2 and 1. Vega died three days later at Floyd Medical Center.
"She had a plan to leave him and we are here because he did not want to let that happen," Johnson told the jury at the start of the trial in front of Floyd County Superior Court Senior Judge Walter Matthews.
Smith has pleaded not guilty.
His attorney, Public Defender Sean Lowe, said the couple had a "toxic relationship," but he contends that Vega's death was the accidental result of a fight.
"During that heated argument, she pulls out a gun. There is a struggle and the gun goes off," Lowe said in his opening statement.
Smith fled the scene in a panic, Lowe said, but not before he got help for the fatally wounded Vega from two neighbors. Smith was taken into custody a week later in Lindale.
Johnson presented testimony Monday from the neighbors, Lekisha and Walter Gibson. They both testified they were at home watching television before bed when Smith came to their apartment.
Walter Gibson said he went to the door and Smith begged for help, saying "She shot herself." Expecting a superficial arm wound "or something like that," he said he was "shocked" to find Vega on the floor bleeding profusely from her head.
Lakisha Gibson, who had dressed, arrived and told Smith to call an ambulance. She said he replied, "I can't. There's stuff," then ran out to pull the car seats from the back of Vega's vehicle. Smith and Walter Gibson loaded Vega in the car and Lakisha Gibson took her to the hospital.
Meanwhile, Walter Gibson said Smith grabbed two trash bags from inside the apartment and ran up the street, leaving him with the two children. He took them to his home, he said – and related what the 2-year-old said.
"He said 'Daddy shot my mom,'" Walter Gibson told the court. "He said that four or five times. He said that sitting on my sofa ... like he was in shock."
Johnson put the child, who's now 4, on the stand but he was unable to testify. At first he seemed amused to hear the sound of his voice through the microphone. But when court proceedings resumed he grew cranky and would only respond to questions with, "No!"
After Judge Matthews called a halt, the child left the courtroom holding the hand of a guardian and an orange plastic dinosaur. He didn't appear to see Smith at the defendant's table.
Miranda Johnston, who conducts forensic interviews with traumatized children for Harbor House, then testified about her talk with the child on June 19, 2018. The jury also saw videotape of the interview, when the child was 2 years old.
Over 20 minutes or so, Johnston tried to establish a rapport with the toddler and get him to tell her what he saw – without leading the conversation. The child volunteered the information "Dada shoot" and, later, "Mama dead," but not all his words were understandable.
Lowe questioned Johnston about some discrepancies and raised the question of if the child's view of the event could be "contaminated" by hearing adults discuss the situation in the days before he was interviewed.
The trial is slated to continue Tuesday with testimony from two taxi drivers that ADA Johnson said would recount a growing argument between Smith and Vega that day.